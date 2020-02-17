Agba Jalingo released after 6 months behind bars [Photos]

The publisher of Cross River Watch, Agba Jalingo, has been released from prison custody after meeting his bail conditions.

Jalingo was first arrested by the police in August 2019 on the orders of the Ben Ayade-led Cross River State Government.

He was subsequently arraigned for treason and attempting to overthrow the state government due to the highly critical articles published on his platform.

As a result of his long detention, Amnesty International had declared the activist as a prisoner of conscience.

The court, which had earlier rejected his bail applications, subsequently granted him bail last week which he eventually met today.

