Agba Becomes Internet Sensation after John Boyega Requested His Services

Agba (@Oli_Ekun) is getting all the spotlight he deserves.

His recent glory started yesterday, after actor John Boyega wrote a hilarious letter to barbers and needed a Yoruba person to translate it into the Nigerian language. Folks tagged linguists, with many also choosing Agba. And Boyega, who apparently knew Agba’s works, chose him.

There was a little conflict and confusion later, after linguist Lekan King Kong hurried and published his own Yoruba translation of the letter. However, Agba returned hours later with his anticipated version, and Boyega promoted it.

Yoruba people gather here !! ⁦@Oli_Ekun⁩ smashed it 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/N5mc3cKGmA — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 10, 2020

Boyega also gave a shoutout to Lekan for the effort.

My message reached more ?? Oh shit! We have another version 😂😂😂 😩 what the hell is going on 😂😂😂 https://t.co/3rq08UdNpc — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 10, 2020

Reacting to all of this, Agba agreed that his time to shine, indeed, has come. See his thankful tweets:

John Boyega. In one fucking week. I don't know what to say other than thank you ♥️🙏🏾 — ÀGBÀ! (@Oli_Ekun) May 10, 2020

Like play, like play @JohnBoyega na my guy now. My mother's prayers are working. 🙏🏾 — ÀGBÀ! (@Oli_Ekun) May 10, 2020

