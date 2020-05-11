Agba Becomes Internet Sensation after John Boyega Requested His Services

Agba (@Oli_Ekun) is getting all the spotlight he deserves.

His recent glory started yesterday, after actor John Boyega wrote a hilarious letter to barbers and needed a Yoruba person to translate it into the Nigerian language. Folks tagged linguists, with many also choosing Agba. And Boyega, who apparently knew Agba’s works, chose him.

There was a little conflict and confusion later, after linguist Lekan King Kong hurried and published his own Yoruba translation of the letter. However, Agba returned hours later with his anticipated version, and Boyega promoted it.

Boyega also gave a shoutout to Lekan for the effort.

Reacting to all of this, Agba agreed that his time to shine, indeed, has come. See his thankful tweets:

