Agassi rates Federer all-time greatest

Roger Federer stands head and shoulders above any tennis player in history, according to fellow former world number one Andre Agassi.

Federer beat Agassi in four sets in the final of the 2005 US Open – the sixth grand slam of a career tally that now stands at 20.

Six years ago, Agassi declared Rafael Nadal to be the best of all time but, in an interview with German paper Bild, the American great reverted to the position he held after being bested by Federer at Flushing Meadows.

Nadal and Novak Djokovic have closed the gap on the Swiss great, with 19 and 17 to their respective names.

Tennis’ ongoing break amid the coronavirus pandemic could compromise the prospects of Federer, now 38, adding to his overall haul, having last tasted slam glory at the 2018 Australian Open.

But tennis pundits and fans argue that Federer’s claim to being the GOAT (Greatest of all time) is not just quantitative but qualitative.

The smooth Swiss maestro has wowed tennis lovers around the world with his effortless style and grace, drawing applause with his nifty footwork and sheer swagger.

It also doesn’t hurt that he is scandal free and multilingual.

Oh…I got to stop now. I’m beginning to sound like a Federer fan. Lol

