Again, large crowds gather at NIMC offices for NIN

Hundreds of people have gathered at the headquarters of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) in Lagos and Abuja, to register for their National Identification Number (NIN).

This follows the Federal Government’s directive, through the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, to all telecommunications operators in the country to block all Subscriber Identification Modules (SIMs) without National Identification Number.

The directive raised concerns as it comes at a time that the country is witnessing a second wave of COVID-19 infections.

But because of the deadline and for fear of their SIM cards getting blocked, many have defied all protocols put in place to curb the spread of the virus.

There have been appeals to the government to create more registration centers to ease the process and consider extending the deadline further.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government last Monday, extended the deadline issued to all telecommunications operators in the country to block all SIMs without National Identification Numbers by another three weeks.

Hence, the deadline has now been shifted from December 30 to January 19, 2021.

