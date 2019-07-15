‘After God, it’s Otedola’ – Christian Chukwu

Nigerian football legend Christian Chukwu says he lacks words to use in thanking Femi Otedola, billionaire businessman, for footing his medical bill.

In a move that was lauded across the country, Otedola intervened to help Chukwu, who was down with prostrate cancer, undergo a surgery at Wellington Hospital in London.

When he visited the billionaire upon his return to the country, Chukwu said after God, Otedola is the next person in his life.

“Otedola has made me, I can play football again. If you saw me before I left for London, you won’t believe I’ll be here talking to you. I think I won’t be making a mistake if I say after God, it’s Otedola in my life,” he said.

“I had many complications and I couldn’t walk. When I heard Otedola brought out money for my treatment, I marvelled because in my circle, we didn’t know him before then. We have people with us but maybe they forgot or it’s not in their character (to help). I don’t know how to thank Otedola enough, God bless him.”

Lilian, Chukwu’s wife, who was with him, said God used Otedola to bring her husband back to life.

Earlier, Otedola had said he was glad to have been of help to the sportsman, saying assisting people is his way of life.

According to his office, Chukwu’s medical treatment cost him a whopping N36m.