Afrocandy Alleges JT Tom West was Shot and Killed On Film Set

Judith Chichi Okpara aka Afrocandy is alleging a huge cover up on the death of late Nollywood actor, JT Tom West.

The adult film star took to her Instagram page to state that the beloved actor did not die in a car crash as widely believed but was rather mistakenly shot with a loaded gun on the set of a movie which resulted in his death.

Afrocandy noted that the people on the now covered up the death and widely spread the news that JT Tom West was involved in an auto crash to prevent the course of justice.

