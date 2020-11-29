AfroBasket Qualifiers: Nigeria’s D’Tigers sink hosts Rwanda for second win

Nigeria senior men’s basketball team, D’Tigers outclassed hosts Rwanda 83 – 62 in their second Group D game at the on-going 2021 AfroBasket qualifiers on Saturday.

It is D’Tigers’ second group stage win after they kicked off the qualifying campaign with a 76-56 victory against South Sudan.

The Nigerian side took the first quarter 22-13, dominated the second quarter 25-15 before the Rwandans edged the third 24-19.

Normal service however returned in the fourth quarter as D’Tigers came out tops 17 points to Rwanda’s 10.

Up next for D’Tigers is a clash against Mali which comes up tomorrow Sunday, 29 November.

The tournament will serve as qualifiers for the 2021 FIBA Africa Championship to be hosted by Rwanda.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

