Afro Nation Ghana Music Festival Hits a Road Bump

The organisers of the much-anticipated Afro Nation music festival scheduled to hold at the Laboma Beach in Ghana, have been hit with a setback.

The plaintiff, Wonda World, sued the organisers and other defendants for unclear reasons, and also filed an injunction that could permit them not to allow the festival to hold on the beach while the suit is still in court.

The organisers had yet to address this matter as at press time.

See the writ of summons below:

AfroNation concert is hit with a setback and writ of summons as owners of Laboma Beach threaten not to open the venue for the concert. Introverts 3 – Detty December 0 pic.twitter.com/BJTiKzPTIw — Anietie (@TheTyecoon) December 21, 2019

Some of the stars scheduled to perform at the event include Nigeria’s Naira Marley, Teni, Wizkid, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, and many others.