Afro Nation Ghana Music Festival Hits a Road Bump

ukamaka

The organisers of the much-anticipated Afro Nation music festival scheduled to hold at the Laboma Beach in Ghana, have been hit with a setback.

The plaintiff, Wonda World, sued the organisers and other defendants for unclear reasons, and also filed an injunction that could permit them not to allow the festival to hold on the beach while the suit is still in court.

The organisers had yet to address this matter as at press time.

See the writ of summons below:

Some of the stars scheduled to perform at the event include Nigeria’s Naira Marley, Teni, Wizkid, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, and many others.

