AFRIMMA 2020: Check Out the Full List of Winners

This year’s African Muzik Magazine Awards was broadcasted live on YouTube from Dallas, Texas.

This year’s biggest winner turns out to be the phenomenal producer, Master KG, who won Artist of The Year Award, Song of The Year, Best Male Southern Africa and Best Collaboration with Burna Boy on Jerusalema remix.

”There were initial doubts about pulling this off, but seeing we pulled this off today fills me with so much joy and I want to express my appreciation to our sponsors, the AFRIMMA team, the artists, dancers, video editors and everybody that played a part in making history today”, Anderson Obiagwu, Founder/CEO AFRIMMA during the boadcast, per AB-TC.

Check out the full list of winners below:

BEST MALE WEST AFRICA – Rema (Nigeria) BEST FEMALE WEST AFRICA – Simi (Nigeria) BEST MALE EAST AFRICA – Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania) BEST FEMALE EAST AFRICA – Nandy (Tanzania) BEST MALE CENTRAL AFRICA – Fally Ipupa (DRC) BEST FEMALE CENTRAL AFRICA – Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde) BEST MALE SOUTHERN AFRICA – Master KG (South Africa) BEST FEMALE SOUTHERN AFRICA – Sho Madjozi (South Africa) BEST AFRICAN GROUP – Umu Ibiligbo (Nigeria) CROSSING BOUNDARIES WITH MUSIC AWARD – Burna Boy (Nigeria) BEST NEW ACT– Zuchu (tTanzania) ARTIST OF THE YEAR – Master KG (South Africa) BEST GOSPEL ARTIST – Mercy Chinwo (Nigeria) BEST LIVE ACT – Flavour (Nigeria) BEST MALE RAP ACT – Nasty C (South Africa) BEST FEMALE RAP ACT – Eno Barony (Ghana) BEST COLLABORATION – Master KG ft Nomcebo Zikode & Burna Boy Jerusalema Remix SONG OF THE YEAR – Master KG ft Nomcebo Zikode – Jerusalema BEST VIDEO DIRECTOR – TG Omori (Nigeria) BEST DJ AFRICA – Cuppy (Nigeria) BEST AFRICAN DJ USA – Fully Focus (Kenya) VIDEO OF THE YEAR – Gaz Mawete ft Fally Ipupa – C’est Rate PRODUCER OF THE YEAR – Kabza De Small (South Africa) BEST AFRICAN DANCER – Poco Lee (Nigeria) BEST LUSOPHONE – Calema (Cape Verde) BEST FRANCOPHONE – Fally Ipupa (DRC) BEST RADIO/TV PERSONALITY – James Onen (Uganda)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

