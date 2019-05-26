AFRIMA Joins the Continent in Celebrating World Africa Day 2019

Africa Day is intended to celebrate and acknowledge the successes of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), now known as African Union (AU) from its creation in May 25, 1963 in the fight against colonialism and apartheid, as well as the progress that Africa has made, while reflecting upon the common challenges that the continent face in a global environment.

AFRIMA is poised to promoting the positive narratives of Africa to the world through the richness of our arts & culture, showcasing its myriad of African artistes from the old to the new generation.

Our portal for entry submission for the Sixth All Africa Music Awards is open and entries are already flooding in from African artistes and musicians across the globe.

This is a big opportunity for dedicated African artistes, producers, video directors, record label owners, Dj’s and choreographers. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Artistes can now easily submit their songs/videos through the link below and in our bio. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Happy Africa Day!

