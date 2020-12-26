AFRICAN TIME (Official Video) With Teni

We will declare it through our music, our arts and our composure, that THIS IS AFRICA’S TIME. New VIDEO “AFRICAN TIME” featuring @tenientertainer out now.

The AFRICAN TIME (DELUXE)album arrives DECEMBER 24… were words from Krizbeat while sharing this masterpiece. ABOUT his latest album

“It’s been two years since I released my last album, it’s been a journey for me, more like an excursion, working with different people, going to different places, embracing new sounds, a handful of experiences I must say. The journey that led to the release of this album has been an eye opener for me, I have learnt so much over these years… Learnt to deal with my shortcomings and embrace my victories, basically love life and appreciate all that comes with it. I’ve learnt to see from different perspectives of life, and this helped me appreciate my heritage, who I am and the role I play. And I’ve embodied all that experience and knowledge in this album!!!“

On the new song Teni entertains us with her vocals, remembers African Heroes, calls for Africans Unity. Listen!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

