Mory Kanté is dead.

According to BBC, the singer who is famous for hit songs like Yéké Yéké, died in hospital on Friday in Conakry, Guinea.

Confirming the news of his death, his son Balla Kanté told the AFP news agency that the death was the result of untreated health problems. “He suffered from chronic illnesses and often travelled to France for treatment but that was no longer possible with the coronavirus,” he added.

“We saw his condition deteriorate rapidly, but I was still surprised because he’d been through much worse times before.”

A bit about Kanté:

Born in a famous family of “griots” – West African musicians and storytellers – he had been nicknamed “the electronic griot”, and was known as a distinguished player of kora – a West African harp.

He was 70.

