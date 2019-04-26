African Music Chart: Yanga Chief’s “Utatakho” Leads

Yanga Chief’s Utatakho tops the African Music Chart this week and it is followed at number 2, by Kainama by Harmonize, Burna Boy and Diamond Platnumz.

Tokyo by King Promise and Wizkid re-peaks at number 3, while Kiboko remix by Kaligraph Jones and Masauti debuts at number 4.

Nasty C’s SMA featuring Rowlen rises five spots to number 5, while Quamina MP, Kwesi Arthur and Yung C’s Wiase Y3 D3 rises to number 6.

Bensoul’s Lucy sits at number 7, Omo Ada by Medikal featuring Shatta Wale and Fela Makafui drops to number 8.

At number 9, we meet Bebe Cool’s Easy, while Zingah’s Dlala leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. ZINGAH – DLALA

9. BEBE COOL – EASY (UG)

8. MEDIKAL FT. SHATTA WALE & FELA MAKAFUI – OMO ADA REMIX (GHN)

7. BENSOUL – LUCY (KEN)

6. QUAMINA MP, KWESI ARTHUR & YUNG C – WIASE Y3 D3(GHN)

5. NASTY C FT. ROWLENE – SMA (RSA)

4. KALIGRAPH JONES & MASAUTI – KIBOKO REMIX (KEN)

3. KING PROMISE FT. WIZKID – TOKYO (GHN)

2. HARMONIZE, BURNA BOY & DIAMOND PLATNUMZ – KAINAMA (TAN)(NIG)

1. YANGA CHIEF – UTATAKHO (RSA)