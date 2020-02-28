African Music Chart: ‘Tender Love’ by Sha Sha Leads This Weeks

Tender Love by Sha Sha featuring Dj Maphorisa and Kabza De Small tops the African Music Chart this week, and this is followed at number 2 by Jux’s Sugua featuring featuring Diamond Platnumz.

Check out the African Music Chart below:

10. KABZA DE SMALL X DJ MAPHORISA FT. SEMI TEE, MIANO X KAMMU DEE – LORCH (RSA)

9. REMA NAMAKULA – CLEAR (UG)

8. FULLY FOCUS FT. NYASHINSKI, FIK FAMEICA X VANESSA MDEE – RUSH (KEN)

7. HARMONIZE – KUSHOTO KULIA (TAN)

6. SARKODIE FT. PRINCE BRIGHT – OOFEETSO (GHN)

5. DJ MASTER KG FT. NOMCEBO – JERUSALEM (RSA)

4. TANASHA DONNA FT. MBOSSO – LA VIE (KEN)

3. KOFFI KINAATA – THINGS FALL APART (GHN)

2. JUX FT. DIAMOND PLATNUMZ – SUGUA (TAN)

1. SHA SHA FT. DJ MAPHORISA, KABZA DE SMALL – TENDER LOVE (RSA)