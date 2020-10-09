African Music Chart: SOA Mattrix, Soulful G and Shaun 101’s “Uthando” Debuts

SOA Mattrix, Soulful G and Shaun 101’s Uthando tops the African Music Chart this week, and this is followed at number 2 by Zuhcu’s Che Che featuring Diamond Platnumz.

Rekles’ Deep Down sits at number 3, while Eddy Kenzo’s Yogera Bulungi debuts at number 4.

At number 5, we meet Big Zulu’s Vuma Dlozi featuring Yazo, while Fuse ODG’s Winning featuring ITZ Tiffany follows at number 6.

We meet Alikiba’s Mediocre at number 7, while Nikita Kering’s Never Let You sits at number 8.

DJ Rhys’ Celebrate sits at number 9, while Bongo Beats’s Thando Unamanga featuring Nomcebo Zikode.

See the list:

10. BONGO BEATS FT. NOMCEBO ZIKODE – THANDO UNAMANGA (RSA)

9. DJ RHYS FT. BOWCHASE, KOBY, ELISHA LONG, JORZI X BRAWEN – CELEBRATE (ZAM)

8. NIKITA KERING – NEVER LET YOU GO (KEN)

7. ALIKIBA – MEDIOCRE (TAN)

6. FUSE ODG FT. ITZ TIFFANY – WINNING(GHN)

5. BIG ZULU FT. YAZO – VUMA DLOZI (RSA)

4. EDDY KENZO – YOGERA BULUNGI (UG)

3. REKLES – DEEP DOWN (KEN)

2. ZUHCU FT. DIAMOND PLATNUMZ – CHE CHE (TAN)

1. SOA MATTRIX, SOULFUL G X SHAUN 101 – UTHANDO (RSA)

