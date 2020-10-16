African Music Chart: SOA Mattrix, Soulful G and Shaun 101’s “Uthando” Debuts

SOA Mattrix, Soulful G and Shaun 101’s Uthando tops the African Music Chart this week, and this is followed at number 2 by Zuhcu’s Che Che featuring Diamond Platnumz.

Rekles’ Deep Down sits at number 3, while Izrael and Nalu’s Will You Love Me debuts at number 4.

We meet Big Zulu’s Vuma Dlozi at number 5, while Alikiba’s Mediocre sits at number 6.

At number 7 we meet Kuami Eugene’s Show Body, while DJ Rhy and et. al’s Celebrate sits at number 8.

Nikita Kering’s Never Let You drops one spot to number 9, while Bongo Beats’s Thando Unamanga featuring Nomcebo Zikode leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. BONGO BEATS FT. NOMCEBO ZIKODE – THANDO UNAMANGA (RSA)

9. NIKITA KERING – NEVER LET YOU GO (KEN)

8. DJ RHYS FT. BOWCHASE, KOBY, ELISHA LONG, JORZI X BRAWEN – CELEBRATE (ZAM)

7. KUAMI EUGENE FT. FALZ – SHOW BODY(GHN)

6. ALIKIBA – MEDIOCRE (TAN)

5. BIG ZULU FT. YAZO – VUMA DLOZI (RSA)

4. IZRAEL X NALU – WILL YOU LOVE ME (ZAM)

3. REKLES – DEEP DOWN (KEN)

2. ZUHCU FT. DIAMOND PLATNUMZ – CHE CHE (TAN)

1. SOA MATTRIX, SOULFUL G X SHAUN 101 – UTHANDO (RSA)

