African Music Chart: Shesha Geza’s “De Mthuda” Leads

Shesha Geza’s De Mthuda featuring Njelic tops the African Music Chart this week, and this is followed closely at number 2, by Harmonize’s Never Give Up.

Kidi’s Sugar Daddy featuring Mr. Eazi debuts at number 3, while Sauti Sol’s Extravaganza featuring Bensoul Nviri, Crystal Asige and Kasathi.

Prince Kaybee’s Gugulethu featuring Indlovukazi, Supta and Afro Brothers debuts at number 5, while Mbosso’s Majaab sits at number 6.

At number 7 we meet Nadia Mukami’s Lola featuring Masauti, while Sheebah’s Jealousy drops to number 8.

At number 9, we meet Kwami Eugene’s No More featuring Sarkodie, while Tellaman’s Whipped featuring Shekinah leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. TELLAMAN FT. SHEKINAH – WHIPPED (RSA)

9. KWAMI EUGENE FT. SARKODIE – NO MORE (GHN)

8. SHEEBAH – JEALOUSY (UGN)

7. NADIA MUKAMI FT. MASAUTI – LOLA (KEN)

6. MBOSSO – MAJAAB ( TAN)

5. PRINCE KAYBEE FT. INDLOVUKAZI, SUPTA & AFRO BROTHERS – GUGULETHU (RSA)

4. SAUTI SOL FT. BENSOUL NVIRI, CRYSTAL ASIGE & KASKATHI (KEN)

3. KIDI FT. MR EAZI – SUGAR DADDY (GHN)

2. HARMONIZE – NEVER GIVE UP (TAN)

1. SHESHA GEZA FT. NJELIC – DE MTHUDA (RSA)