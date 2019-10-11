African Music Chart: Samthing Soweto’s ‘Akulaleki’ Leads

Samthing Soweto’s Akulaleki featuring DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small, and Sasha tops the African Music chart this week, and it is followed behind by Susumila’s Warembo featuring Lavalava.

At number 3, we meet Sarkodie’s Lucky featuring Nigeria’s Rudeboy, while Aslay’s Chuki sits comfortably at number 4.

DJ Zinhle’s Umlilo featuring Mvzzle and Rethabile debuts at number 5, while Kuami Eugene returns to number 6 with Ohemaa.

At number 7, we meet Harmonize and Sheebah’s Follow Me, while Gin Ideal’s System featuring Dufla Diligon drops to number 8.

Shatta Wale returns to the chart, at number 9, with Melissa, while Blaq Diaond’s Ibhanoyi leads the chart from behind.

Check out the list below:

10. BLAQ DIAMOND – IBHANOYI (RSA)

9. SHATTAWALE – MELISSA (GHN)

8. GIN IDEAL FT. DUFLA DILIGON – SYSTEM (KEN)

7. HARMONIZE X SHEEBAH – FOLLOW ME(TAN)

6. KUAMI EUGENE FT. KIDI – OHEMAA (GHN)

5. DJ ZINHLE FT. MVZZLE X RETHABILE – UMLILO (RSA)

4. ASLAY – CHUKI (TAN)

3. SARKODIE FT. RUDEBOY – LUCKY (GHN)

2. SUSUMILA FT. LAVALAVA – WAREMBO (KEN)

1. SAMTHING SOWETO FT. DJ MAPHORISA, KABZA DE SMALL & SHASHA – AKULALEKI (RSA)