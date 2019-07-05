African Music Chart: Prince Kaybee’s “Gugulethu” Leads

Prince Kaybee’s Gugulethu featuring Indlovukazi, Supta, and Afro Brothers tops the African Music Chart this week, and this is followed closely at number 2, by Diamond Platnumz’s Kayanga.

Wendy Shay returns to the chart with Stevie Wonder featuring Shatta Wale, while Ethic’s Figa debuts at number 4.

Zero One Two’s Finest debuts with Baby Are You Coming featuring Thamagnificient, while Rayvanny’s Vumbi featuring Diamond Platnumz debuts at number 6.

Kagwe Mungai returns to number 7 with Good Times, while Vinka debuts at number 8 with Bigambo.

At number 9 we meet King Promise’s Bra featuring Kojo Antwi, while Shesha Geza’s De Mthuda featuring Njelicleads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. SHESHA GEZA FT. NJELIC – DE MTHUDA (RSA)

9. KING PROMISE FT. KOJO ANTWI – BRA (GHN)

8. VINKA – BIGAMBO (UG)

7. KAGWE MUNGAI – GOOD TIMES (KEN)

*YouTube ink not available at this moment*

6. RAYVANNY FT. DIAMOND PLATNUMZ – VUMBI (TAN)

5. ZERO ONE TWO’S FINEST FT. THAMAGNIFICENT – BABY ARE YOU COMING (RSA)

4. ETHIC – FIGA (KEN)

3. WENDY SHAY FT. SHATTA WALE – STEVIE WONDER (GHN)

2. DIAMOND PLATNUMZ – KAYANGA (TAN)

1. PRINCE KAYBEE FT. INDLOVUKAZI, SUPTA & AFRO BROTHERS – GUGULETHU (RSA)