African Music Chart: Prince Kaybee & Co.’s ‘Uwrongo’ Leads

Prince Kaybee, Shimza, Black Motion and Ami Faku’s Uwrongo tops the African Music Chart this week, and this is followed at number 2 by Sarkodie’s Anadwo featuring King Promise.

Diamond Platnimz’s Jeje rises two spots to number 3, while Sauti Sol’s Suzanna follows at number 4.

Feeling by Bebe Cool featuring Rudeboy sits at number 5, while Blaq Diamond’s Love Letter drops five spots to number 6.

Kofi Kinaata’s Things Fall Apart continues to sit at number 7, while Sheebah and Fik Fameica’s Tevunya follows at number 8.

Harmonize’s Mama debuts at number 9, while Sphectacula and DJ Naves’s Okokoko featuring Thebes and Unathi leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. SPHECTACULA X DJ NAVES FT. THEBES X UNATHI – OKOKOKO (RSA)

9. HARMONIZE – MAMA (TAN)

8. SHEEBAH X FIK FAMEICA – TEVUNYA (UG)

7. KOFFI KINAATA – THINGS FALL APART (GHN)

6. BLAQ DIAMOND – LOVE LETTER (RSA)

5. SAUTI SOL – SUZANNA (KEN)

4. BEBE COOL FT. RUDEBOY – FEELING (UG)

3. DIAMOND PLATNUMZ – JEJE (TAN)

2. SARKODIE FT. KING PROMISE – ANADWO(GHN)

1. PRINCE KAYBEE, SHIMZA, BLACK MOTION X AMI FAKU – UWRONGO (RSA)