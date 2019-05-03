African Music Chart: Nasty C’s “SMA” Featuring Rowlene Leads

Nasty C’s SMA featuring Rowlene tops the African Music Chart this week, and this is followed at number 2 by Diamond Platnumz’s One.

Kwesi Arthur’s African Girl featuring Shatta Wale rises to number 3, while Vivian’s Cheza Chini featuring Naiboi and Sarava debuts at number 4.

At number 5 we meet Lady Zamar’s It’s is You, while Dope Boy’s Mpu Mpu featuring May C debuts at number 6.

Vinka’s Only For You featuring Yung6ix debuts at number 7, while Medikal’s Father featuring Davido sits at number 8.

Kagwe Mungai’s Ogopa Mungu featuring Mr Seed debuts at number 9, while K.O’s Supa Dupa leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. K.O – SUPA DUPA (RSA)

9. KAGWE MUNGAI FT. MR SEED – OGOPA MUNGU (KEN)

8. MEDIKAL FT. DAVIDO – FATHER (GHN)

7. VINKA FT. YUN6IX – ONLY FOR YOU (UG)

6. DOPE BOYS FT. MAY C – MPU MPU (ZAM)

5. LADY ZAMAR – IT’S YOU (RSA)

4. VIVIAN FT. NAIBOI & SARAVA – CHEZA CHINI (KEN)

3. KWESI ARTHUR FT. SHATTA WALE – AFRICAN GIRL (GHN)

2. DIAMOND PLATNUMZ – ONE (TAN)

1. NASTY C FT. ROWLENE – SMA (RSA)