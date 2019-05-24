African Music Chart: Nasty C’s “SMA” Featuring Rowlene Leads

Nasty C’s SMA featuring Rowlene tops the African Music Chart this week, and this is followed at number 2 by Diamond Platnumz’s One.

Medikal’s Omo Ada featuring Shatta Wale and Fela Makafui rises to number 3, while Tanasha Donna’s Radio featuring Barak Jacuzzi rises four spots to number 4.

K.O’s Supa Dupa sits at number 5, while B2C’s Gutujja featuring Rema clinches to number 6 position.

At number 7 we meet Diamond Platnumz’s Inama featuring Fally Ipupa, while Masauti’s Ipepete drops four spots to number 8.

Kwesi Arthur’s African Girl featuring Shatta Wale drops six spots to number 9, while Tellaman’s Whipped featuring Shekinah leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. TELLAMAN FT. SHEKINAH – WHIPPED (RSA)

9. KWESI ARTHUR FT. SHATTA WALE – AFRICAN GIRL (GHN)

8. MASAUTI – IPEPETE (KEN)

7. DIAMOND PLATNUMZ FT. FALLY IPUPA – INAMA (TAN)

6. B2C FT. REMA – GUTUJJA (UG)

5. K.O – SUPA DUPA

4. TANASHA DONNA FT. BARAK JACUZZI – RADIO (KEN)

3. MEDIKAL FT. SHATTA WALE & FELA MAKAFUI – OMO ADA (REMIX)(GHN)

2. DIAMOND PLATNUMZ – ONE (TAN)

1. NASTY C FT. ROWLENE – SMA (RSA)