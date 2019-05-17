African Music Chart: Nasty C’s “SMA” Featuring Rowlene Leads

Nasty C’s SMA featuring Rowlene tops the African Music Chart this week, and this is followed at number 2 by Diamond Platnumz’s One.

Kwesi Arthur’s African Girl featuring Shatta Wale rises to number 3, while Masauti’s Ipepete debuts at number 4.

K.O’s Supa Dupa rises five spots to number 5, while B2C’s Gutujja featuring Rema debuts at number 6.

At number 7 we meet Diamond Platnumz’s Inama featuring Fally Ipupa, while Tanasha Donna’s Radio featuring Barak Jacuzzi debuts at number 8.

Medikal’s Omo Ada featuring Shatta Wale and Fela Makafui re-peaks at number 9, while Lady Zamar’s It’s is You leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. LADY ZAMAR – THIS IS LOVE (RSA)

9. MEDIKAL FT. SHATTA WALE & FELA MAKAFUI – OMO ADA (REMIX)(GHN)

8. TANASHA DONNA FT. BARAK JACUZZI – RADIO (KEN)

7. DIAMOND PLATNUMZ FT. FALLY IPUPA – INAMA (TAN)

6. B2C FT. REMA – GUTUJJA (UG)

5. K.O – SUPA DUPA (RSA)

4. MASAUTI – IPEPETE (KEN)

3. KWESI ARTHUR FT. SHATTA WALE – AFRICAN GIRL (GHN)

2. DIAMOND PLATNUMZ – ONE (TAN)

1. NASTY C FT. ROWLENE – SMA (RSA)