African Music Chart: Master KG’s ‘Jerusalema’ Feat Burna Boy & Nomcebo Tops

Master KG’s Jerusalema Feat Burna Boy and Nomcebo tops the African Music Chart this week, and this is followed at number 2 by Stonebwoy’s Nominate featuring Keri Hilson.

Sauti Sol’s Midnight Train rises one spot to number 3, while Nasty C’s Eazy sits comfortably at number 4.

Rayvanny’s Ex Boyfriend debuts at number 5, while Sheebah’s Nakyuka also debuts at number 6.

At number 7 we meet, AKA’s Energy featuring Gemini Major, while Mz Vee’s Baddest Boss feat Mugeez debuts at number 8.

Bebe Cool returns to the chart at number 9 with Wakayima, while Nqobile’s Look at Her leads at the chart from behind.

Check out the list below:

10. NQOBILE – LOOK AT HER (RSA)

9. BEBE COOL – WAKAYIMA (UG)

8. MZ VEE FT. MUGEEZ – BADDEST BOSS (GHN)

7. AKA FT. GEMINI MAJOR – ENERGY (RSA)

6. SHEEBAH – NAKYUKA (UG)

5. RAYVANNY – EX BOYFRIEND (TAN)

4. NASTY C – EAZY (RSA)

3. SAUTI SOL – MIDNIGHT TRAIN (KEN)

2. STONEBWOY FT. KERI HILSON – NOMINATE (GHN)

1. MASTER KG FT. BURNA BOY X NOMCEBO ZIKODE –JERUSALEMA REMIX (RSA)

