African Music Chart: Manqonqo’s “Eyadini” Featuring Dason and Savior Leads

Manqonqo’s Eyadini featuring Dason and Savior tops the African Music Chart this week, and it is followed at number 2 by Mwanza by Rayvanny featuring Diamond Platnumz.

Shatta Wale’s My Level sits at number 3, and at number 4 we meet Vinka and Ketchup’s Chipa na Ketchup.

Timmy Tdat’s Atekwe featuring Redsan debuts at number 5, while Sjava’s Umama debuts at number 6.

Mbosso’s Tamu debuts at number 7, while King Promise’s Tokyo featuring Wizkid rises to number 8.

At number 9, we meet Only One by KingBudha, while Sho Madjozi’s Wakanda Foerver leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. SHO MADJOZI – WAKANDA FOREVER (RSA)

9. KINGBUDHA – ONLY ONE (KEN)

8. KING PROMISE FT. WIZKID – TOKYO (GHN) (NIG)

7. MBOSSO – TAMU (TAN)

6. SJAVA – UMAMA (RSA)

5. TIMMY TDAT FT. REDSAN – ATEKWE (KEN)

4. VINKA X KETCHUP – CHIPS NA KETCHUP (UG)

3. SHATTA WALE – MY LEVEL (GHN)

2. RAYVANNY FT. DIAMOND PLATINUMZ – MWANZA (TAN)

1. MANQONQO FT. DASON & SAVIOR – EYADINI (RSA)