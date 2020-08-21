African Music Chart: Kabza De Small’s ‘Ilog Drum’ Leads

Kabza De Small’s Ilog Drum featuring Daliwonga tops the African Music Chart this week, and this is followed at number 2 by Shatta Wale and Beyonce and Major Lazer’s Already.

King 98’s Kachiriri featuring Diamond Platnumz debuts at number 3, while Aya Nakamura’s Jolie Nana follows at number 4.

Nasty C’s Eazy rises one spot to number 5, while Franglish’s Biberon featuring Tiakola and Leto debuts at number 6.

At number 7, we meet, Kidi’s Say Cheese, while Sheeba’s Ninda debuts at number 8.

Dj Cuppy’s Karma featuring Stonebwoy debuts at number 9, while Mafikizolo’s Thandolwethu leads at the chart from behind.

Check out the list below:

10. MAFIKIZOLO – THANDOLWETHU (RSA)

9. CUPPY FT. STONEBWOY – KARMA (NIG)

8. SHEEBA – NINDA (UGANDA)

7. KIDI – SAY CHEESE (GHN)

6. FRANGLISH FT. TIAKOLA X LETO – BIBERON (CON)

5. NASTY C – EAZY (RSA)

4. AYA NAKAMURA – JOLIE NANA (MALI)

3. KING 98 FT. DIAMOND PLATNUMZ – KACHIRIRI (ZIM)

2. BEYONCE, SHATTA WALE X MAJOR LAZER – ALREADY (GHN)

1. KABZA DE SMALL FT. DALIWONGA – ILOG DRUM (RSA)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

