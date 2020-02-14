African Music Chart: Elaine’s ‘You’re the One’ Leads

Elaine’s You’re the One tops the African Music Chart this week, and this is followed at number 2 by Jux’s Sugua featuring featuring Diamond Platnumz.

Kofi Kinaata’s Things Fall Apart sits at number 3, while Tanasha Donna’s La Vie featuring Mbosso rises one spot to number 4.

Tender Love by Sha Sha featuring Dj Maphorisa and Kabza De Small debuts at number 5, while Sarkodie’s Oofeetso featuring Prince Bright continues at sit at number 6.

At number 7 we meet Harmonize’s Kushoto Kulia, while Fully Focus’s Rush featuring Nyashinski, Fik Fameica and Vanessa Mdee follows behind at number 8.

Rema Namakula’s Clear retains its spot at number 9, while DJ Master KG’s Jerusalem featuring Nomcebo leads the chart from behind.

Check out the African Music Chart below:

10. DJ MASTER KG FT. NOMCEBO – JERUSALEM (RSA)

9. REMA NAMAKULA – CLEAR (UG)

8. FULLY FOCUS FT. NYASHINSKI, FIK FAMEICA X VANESSA MDEE – RUSH (KEN)

7. HARMONIZE – KUSHOTO KULIA (TAN)

6. SARKODIE FT. PRINCE BRIGHT – OOFEETSO (GHN)

5. SHA SHA FT. DJ MAPHORISA, KABZA DE SMALL – TENDER LOVE (RSA)

4. TANASHA DONNA FT. MBOSSO – LA VIE (KEN)

3. KOFFI KINAATA – THINGS FALL APART (GHN)

2. JUX FT. DIAMOND PLATNUMZ – SUGUA (TAN)

1. ELAINE – YOU’RE THE ONE (RSA)