African Music Chart

African Music Chart: Elaine’s ‘You’re the One’ Leads

ukamakaMusicNo Comment on African Music Chart: Elaine’s ‘You’re the One’ Leads

Elaine’s You’re the One tops the African Music Chart this week, and this is followed at number 2 by Jux’s Sugua  featuring featuring Diamond Platnumz.

Kofi Kinaata’s Things Fall Apart sits at number 3, while Tanasha Donna’s La Vie featuring Mbosso rises one spot to number 4.

Tender Love by Sha Sha featuring Dj Maphorisa and Kabza De Small remains at number 5, while Sarkodie’s Oofeetso featuring Prince Bright continues at sit at number 6.

At number 7 we meet Harmonize’s Kushoto Kulia, while Fully Focus’s Rush featuring Nyashinski, Fik Fameica and Vanessa Mdee follows behind at number 8.

Rema Namakula’s Clear retains its spot at number 9, while DJ Master KG’s Jerusalem featuring Nomcebo leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. DJ MASTER KG FT. NOMCEBO – JERUSALEM (RSA)

9. REMA NAMAKULA – CLEAR (UG)

8. FULLY FOCUS FT. NYASHINSKI, FIK FAMEICA X VANESSA MDEE – RUSH (KEN)

7. HARMONIZE – KUSHOTO KULIA (TAN)

6. SARKODIE FT. PRINCE BRIGHT – OOFEETSO (GHN)

5. DJ MAPHORISA X KABZA DE SMALL – TENDER LOVE (RSA)

4. TANASHA DONNA FT. MBOSSO – LA VIE (KEN)

3. KOFFI KINAATA – THINGS FALL APART (GHN)

2. JUX FT. DIAMOND PLATNUMZ – SUGUA (TAN)

1. ELAINE – YOU’RE THE ONE

Related Posts

Jhene Aiko

Jhene Aiko Returns With Stunning New Album ‘Chilombo’: Stream It Now

March 6, 2020
Megan Thee Stallion Drops New Album 'Suga': Listen

Megan Thee Stallion Drops New Album ‘Suga’: Listen

March 6, 2020

Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Arrested Over Sex Offender Status

March 5, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *