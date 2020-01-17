African Music Chart: DJ Zinhle’s ‘Umlilo’ Leads

DJ Zinhle’s Umlilo featuring Mvzzle and Rethabile tops the African Music chart this week, and it is followed behind by Jux’s Sugua fearuring Diamond Platnumz.

10. DJ MASTER KG FT. NOMCEBO – JERUSALEM (RSA)

9. REMA NAMAKULA – CLEAR (UG)

8. FULLY FOCUS FT. NYASHINSKI, FIK FAMEICA X VANESSA MDEE – RUSH (KEN)

7. HARMONIZE – KUSHOTO KULIA (TAN)

6. SARKODIE FT. PRINCE BRIGHT – OOFEETSO (GHN)

5. SEMI TEE FT. MIANO X KAMMU DEE – LABANTWANA AMA UBER (RSA)

4. TANASHA DONNA FT. MBOSSO – LA VIE (KEN)

3. KOFFI KINAATA – THINGS FALL APART (GHN)

2. JUX FT. DIAMOND PLATNUMZ – SUGUA (TAN)

1. DJ ZINHLE FT. MVZZLE X RETHABILE – UMLILO (RSA)