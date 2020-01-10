African Music Chart: DJ Zinhle’s ‘Umlilo’ Leads

DJ Zinhle’s Umlilo featuring Mvzzle and Rethabile tops the African Music chart this week, and it is followed behind by Kofi Kinaata’s Things Fall Apart.

At number 3 we meet Octopizzo’s Wakiritho, while Harmonize’s Uno drops two spots to number 4.

Semi Tee’s Labantwana Ama Uber featuring Miano and Kammu Dee sits at number 5, while Naibo’s & co’s Sondeka Remix debuts at number 6.

At number 7, we meet Sarkodie’s Oofeetso featuring Prince Bright debut at 7, while Jay Rox’s Distance Remix featuring Rayvanny and AY debuts at number 8.

Ivlyn Mutua’s Whine Your Body sits at number 9, while DJ Master KG’s Jerusalem featuring Nomcebo leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. DJ MASTER KG FT. NOMCEBO – JERUSALEM (RSA)

9. IVLYM MUTUA – WHINE YOUR BODY (KEN)

8. JAY ROX FT. RAYVANNY X AY – DISTANCE REMIX (TAN)

7. SARKODIE FT. PRINCE BRIGHT – OOFEETSO (GHN)

6. NAIBOI FT. EXRAY, KRISTOF, FENA, BENZEMA, FEMI ONE, MORDECAI, V6 X KHALIGRAPH (JONES KEN) – SONDEKA REMIX

5. SEMI TEE FT. MIANO X KAMMU DEE – LABANTWANA AMA UBER (RSA)

4. HARMONISE – UNO (TAN)

3. OCTOPIZZO FT. SAILORS – WAKIRITHO (KEN)

2. KOFI KINAATA – THINGS FALL APART

1. DJ ZINHLE FT. MVZZLE X RETHABILE – UMLILO (RSA)