African Music Chart: DJ Zinhle’s ‘Umlilo’ Featuring Mvzzle and Rethabile Leads

DJ Zinhle’s Umlilo featuring Mvzzle and Rethabile tops the African Music chart this week, and it is followed behind by Stonebwoy’s Ololo featuring Teni.

At number 3, we meet Harmonize’s Uno, while Big Tril’s Parter After Parte follows at number 4.

Semi Tee’s Labantwana Ama Uber featuring Miano and Kammu Dee sits at number 5, while Kagwe Mungai’s Single featuring Kristoff sits at number 6.

At number 7, we meet King Promise’s Commando, Rayvanny’s I Love You follows at number 8.

Ivlyn Mutua’s Missing You debuts at number 9, while DJ Master KG’s Jerusalem featuring Nomcebo leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. DJ MASTER KG FT. NOMCEBO – JERUSALEM (RSA)

9. IVLYN MUTUA – MISSING YOU (KEN)

8. RAYVANNY – I LOVE YOU (TAN)

7. KING PROMISE – COMMANDO (GHN)

6. KAGWE MUNGAI FT. KRISTOFF – SINGLE (KEN)

5. SEMI TEE FT. MIANO X KAMMU DEE – LABANTWANA AMA UBER (RSA)

4. BIG TRIL – PARTE AFTER PARTE (UG)

3. HARMONIZE – UNO (TAN)

2. STONEBWOY FT. TENI – OLOLO (GHN)

1. DJ ZINHLE FT. MVZZLE X RETHABILE – UMLILO (RSA)