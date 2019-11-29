African Music Chart: DJ Zinhle’s ‘Umlilo’ Featuring Mvzzle and Rethabile Leads

DJ Zinhle’s Umlilo featuring Mvzzle and Rethabile tops the African Music chart this week, and it is followed behind by Stonebwoy’s Ololo featuring Teni.

At number 3, we meet Rayvanny’s I Love You, while Big Tril’s Parter After Parte follows at number 4.

Semi Tee’s Labantwana Ama Uber featuring Miano and Kammu Dee sits at number 5, while Kagwe Mungai;s Single featuring Kristoff sits at number 6.

At number 7, we meet King Promise’s Commando, while Harmonize’s Uno follows at number 8.

Ivlyn Mutua’s Missing You debuts at number 9, while Samthing Soweto’s Akulaleki featuring DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small, and Sasha leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. SAMTHING SOWETO FT. DJ MAPHORISA, KABZA DE SMALL & SHASHA – AKULALEKI (RSA)

9. IVLYN MUTUA – MISSING YOU (KEN)

8. HARMONIZE – UNO (TAN)

7. KING PROMISE – COMMANDO (GHN)

6. KAGWE MUNGAI FT. KRISTOFF – SINGLE (KEN)

5. SEMI TEE FT. MIANO X KAMMU DEE – LABANTWANA AMA UBER (RSA)

4. BIG TRIL – PARTE AFTER PARTE (UG)

3. RAYVANNY – I LOVE YOU (TAN)

2. STONEBWOY FT. TENI – OLOLO (GHN)

1. DJ ZINHLE FT. MVZZLE X RETHABILE – UMLILO (RSA)