African Music Chart: DJ Zinhle’s ‘Umlilo’ Featuring Mvzzle and Rethabile Leads

DJ Zinhle’s Umlilo featuring Mvzzle and Rethabile tops the African Music chart this week, and it is followed behind by Susumila’s Warembo featuring Lavalava.

At number 3, we meet Sarkodie’s Lucky featuring Nigeria’s Rudeboy, while Aslay’s Chuki sits comfortably at number 4.

Semi Tee’s Labantwana Ama Uber featuring Miano and Kammu Dee debuts at number 5, while Becca’s Yes I Do featuring Tiwa Savage sits at number 6.

At number 7, we meet Harmonize and Sheebah’s Follow Me, while Gin Ideal’s System featuring Dufla Diligon drops to number 8.

Shatta Wale returns to the chart, at number 9, with Samthing Soweto’s Akulaleki featuring DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small, and Sasha leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. SAMTHING SOWETO FT. DJ MAPHORISA, KABZA DE SMALL & SHASHA – AKULALEKI (RSA)

9. SHATTAWALE – BORJOR (GHN)

8. GIN IDEAL FT. DUFLA DILIGON – SYSTEM (KEN)

7. HARMONIZE X SHEEBAH – FOLLOW ME(TAN)

6. BECCA FT. TIWA SAVAGE – YES I DO (GHN)

5. SEMI TEE FT. MIANO X KAMMU DEE – LABANTWANA AMA UBER (RSA)

4. ASLAY – CHUKI (TAN)

3. SARKODIE FT. RUDEBOY – LUCKY (GHN)

2. SUSUMILA FT. LAVALAVA – WAREMBO (KEN)

1. DJ ZINHLE FT. MVZZLE X RETHABILE – UMLILO (RSA)