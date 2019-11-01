African Music Chart: DJ Zinhle’s ‘Umlilo’ Featuring Mvzzle and Rethabile Leads

DJ Zinhle’s Umlilo featuring Mvzzle and Rethabile tops the African Music chart this week, and it is followed behind by Susumila’s Warembo featuring Lavalava.

At number 3, we meet Sarkodie’s Lucky featuring Nigeria’s Rudeboy, while Aslay’s Chuki sits comfortably at number 4.

Samthing Soweto’s Akulaleki featuring DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small, and Sasha drops four spots to number 5, while Becca’s Yes I Do featuring Tiwa Savage debuts at number 6.

At number 7, we meet Harmonize and Sheebah’s Follow Me, while Gin Ideal’s System featuring Dufla Diligon drops to number 8.

Shatta Wale returns to the chart, at number 9, with Melissa, while Blaq Diamond’s Ibhanoyi leads the chart from behind.

Check out the list below:

10. BLAQ DIAMOND – IBHANOYI (RSA)

9. SHATTAWALE – MELISSA (GHN)

8. GIN IDEAL FT. DUFLA DILIGON – SYSTEM (KEN)

7. HARMONIZE X SHEEBAH – FOLLOW ME(TAN)

6. BECCA FT. TIWA SAVAGE – YES I DO

5. SAMTHING SOWETO FT. DJ MAPHORISA, KABZA DE SMALL & SHASHA – AKULALEKI (RSA)

4. ASLAY – CHUKI (TAN)

3. SARKODIE FT. RUDEBOY – LUCKY (GHN)

2. SUSUMILA FT. LAVALAVA – WAREMBO (KEN)

1. DJ ZINHLE FT. MVZZLE X RETHABILE – UMLILO (RSA)