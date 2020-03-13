African Music Chart: Blaq Diamond’s ‘Love Letter’ Leads

Blaq Diamond’s Love Letter tops the African Music Chart this week, and this is followed at number 2 by Sarkodie’s Oofeetso featuring Prince Bright.

Feeling by Bebe Cool featuring Rudeboy debuts at number 3, while Sauti Sol’s Suzanna debuts at number 4.

At number 5 we meet, Kabza De Small and et al’s Emcimbini, while Diamond Platnimz’s Jeje debuts at number 6.

Kofi Kinaata’s Things Fall Apart drops four spots to number 7, while Sheebah and Fik Fameica’s Tevunya debuts at number 8.

Rico Gang’s Piki Piki Maua featuring Ketchup and Ssaru debuts at number 9, while TLT’s Morena leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. TLT – MORENA (RSA)

9. RICO GANG FT. KETCHUP X SSARU – PIKI PIKI MAUA(KEN)

8. SHEEBAH X FIK FAMEICA – TEVUNYA (UG)

7. KOFFI KINAATA – THINGS FALL APART (GHN)

6. DIAMOND PLATNUMZ – JEJE (TAN)

5. KABZA DE SMALL X DJ MAPHORISA, SAMTHING SOWETO, AYMOS, MAS MUSIQ X MYSTRO – EMCIMBINI

4. SAUTI SOL – SUZANNA (KEN)

3. BEBE COOL FT. RUDEBOY – FEELING (UG)

2. SARKODIE FT. PRINCE BRIGHT – OOFEETSO (GHN)

1. BLAQ DIAMOND – LOVE LETTER (RSA)