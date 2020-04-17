African Music Chart: Blaq Diamond’s ‘Love Letter’ Leads

Blaq Diamond’s Love Letter tops the African Music Chart this week, and this is followed at number 2 by Diamond Platnumz’s Jeje.

Sauti Sol’s Suzanna rises one spot to number 3, while King Promise’s Sisa debuts at number 4.

At number 5 we meet, Sheebah and Fik Fameica’s Tevunya, while Cici’s Inyanga debuts at number 6.

Harmonize’s Mama rises two spots to number 7, while Sarkodie’s Anadwo featuring King Promise drops five spots to number 8.

Feeling by Bebe Cool featuring Rudeboy sits at number 9, while Mi Casa’s Church Bells leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. MI CASA – CHURCH BELLS (RSA)

9. BEBE COOL FT. RUDEBOY – FEELING (UG)

8. SARKODIE FT. KING PROMISE – ANADWO(GHN)

7. HARMONIZE – MAMA (TAN)

6. CICI – INYANGA (RSA)

5. SHEEBAH X FIK FAMEICA – TEVUNYA (UG)

4. KING PROMISE – SISA (GHN)

3. SAUTI SOL – SUZANNA (KEN)

2. DIAMOND PLATNUMZ – JEJE (TAN)

1. BLAQ DIAMOND – LOVE LETTER (RSA)