African Music Chart: Black Coffee’s ‘Sbcnscsly’ Leads

Black Coffee’s Sbcnscsly featuring Sabrina Claudio tops the African Music Chart this week, and this is followed at number 2 by Stonebwoy’s Nominate featuring Keri Hilson.

Ibraah’s One Night Stand featuring Harmonize sits at number 3, and also Sanaipei Tande’s Mdaka Mdakiwa follows at number 4.

Cici’s Inyanga sits comfortably at number 5, while Kidi’s Enjoyment continues to maintain its spot at number 6.

At number 7, we meet Tallie’s Bugia, while Mr Drew and Krymi’s DW3 featuring Sarkodie maintains the position at number 8.

Urban Hype returns to the chart, at number 9, with Good Life featuring Sean, while Aubrey Qwana’s Molo leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. AUBREY QWANA – MOLO (RSA)

9. URBAN HYPE FT. T SEAN – GOOD LIFE (ZAMBIA)

8. MR DREW X KRYMI FT. SARKODIE – DW3 (GHN)

7. TALLIE – BUGIA (KEN)

6. KIDI – ENJOYMENT (GHN)

5. CICI – INYANGA (RSA)

4. SANAIPEI TANDE – MDAKA MDAKIWA (KEN)

3. IBRAAH FT. HARMONIZE – ONE NGHT STAND (TAN)

2. STONEBWOY FT. KERI HILSON – NOMINATE (GHN)

1. BLACK COFFEE FT. SABRINA CLAUDIO – SBCNSCSLY (RSA)

