African Music Chart: Big Tril’s ‘Parte After Parte’ Rules

Big Tril’s Parte After Parte tops the African Music chart this week, and it is followed behind by Harmonize’s Uno.

Rayvanny’s I Love You rises five spots to number 3, while DJ Zinhle’s Umlilo featuring Mvzzle and Rethabile drops three spots to number 4.

Stonebwoy’s Ololo featuring Teni drops two spots to number 5, while DJ Zinhle’s Umlilo featuring Mvzzle and Rethabile rises four spots to number 6.

At number 7, we meet King Promise’s Commando, while Semi Tee’s Labantwana Ama Uber featuring Miano and Kammu Dee sits at number 8.

Kagwe Mungai’s Single featuring Kristoff drops three spots to number 9,while Ivlyn Mutua’s Missing You leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. IVLYN MUTUA – MISSING YOU (KEN)

9. KAGWE MUNGAI FT. KRISTOFF – SINGLE (KEN)

8. SEMI TEE FT. MIANO X KAMMU DEE – LABANTWANA AMA UBER (RSA)

7. KING PROMISE – COMMANDO (GH)

6. DJ MASTER KG FT. NOMCEBO – JERUSALEM (RSA)

5. STONEBWOY FT. TENI – OLOLO (GH)

4. DJ ZINHLE FT. MVZZLE X RETHABILE – UMLILO (RSA)

3. RAYVANNY – I LOVE YOU (TAN)

2. HARMONIZE – UNO (TAN)

1. BIG TRIL – PARTE AFTER PARTY (UG)

