African Music Chart: AKA’s ‘F.R.E.E.’ Feat Ricky Rick and DJ Tira Debuts

AKA F.R.E.E. tops the African Music Chart this week, and this is followed at number 2 by Jux’z Sugua featuring Diamond Platnumz.

Kofi Kinaata’s Things Fall Apart sits at number 3, while Tanasha Donna’s La Vie featuring Mbosso rises one spot to number 4.

Q Twins‘ Hamba featuring DJ tira debits at number 5, while Sarkodie’s Oofeetso featuring Prince Bright continues ato sit at number 6.

At number 7 we meet Harmonize’s Kushoto Kulia, while Fully Focus’s Rush featuring Nyashinski, Fik Fameica and Vanessa Mdee follows behind at number 8.

Rema Namakula’s Clear retains its spot at number 9, while DJ Master KG’s Jerusalem featuring Nomcebo leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. DJ MASTER KG FT. NOMCEBO – JERUSALEM (RSA)

9. REMA NAMAKULA – CLEAR (UG)

8. FULLY FOCUS FT. NYASHINSKI, FIK FAMEICA XVANESSA MDEE – RUSH (KEN)

7. HARMONIZE – KUSHOTO KULIA (TAN)

6. SARKODIE FT. PRINCE BRIGHT – OOFEETSO (GHN)

5. Q TWINS FT. DJ TIRA – HAMBA (RSA)

4. TANASHA DONNA FT. MBOSSO – LA VIE (KEN)

3. KOFFI KINAATA – THINGS FALL APART (GHN)

2. JUX FT. DIAMOND PLATNUMZ – SUGUA (TAN)

1. AKA FT. RIKY RICK X DJ TIRA – F.R.E.E (RSA)