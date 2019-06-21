African Music Chart: Prince Kaybee’s “Gugulethu” Leads

Prince Kaybee’s Gugulethu featuring Indlovukazi, Supta, and Afro Brothers tops the African Music Chart this week, and this is followed closely at number 2, by Diamond Platnumz’s Inama featuring Fally Ipupa.

Kwesi Arthur’s Nobody featuring Mr. Eazi rises to number 3, while Redsan’s Back It Up debuts at number 4.

At number 5 we meet Shesha Geza’s De Mthuda featuring Njelic, while Mbosso’s Majaab sits at number 6.

Mayonde’s Turn Up featuring Elvia Who debuts at number 7, while Fik Fameica’s Omu Bwati featuring Patoranking debuts at number 8.

DopeNation’s Zanku debuts at number 9, while Kwesta’s Khethile Khethile featuring Makwa, Tshego AMG, and Thee Legacy leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. KWESTA FT. MAKWA, TSHEGO AMG, THEE LEGACY – KHETHILE KHETHILE (RSA)

9. DOPENATION – ZANKU (GHN)

8. FIK FAMEICA FT. PATORANKING – OMU BWATI (UG)(NIG)

7. MAYONDE FT. ELVIS WHO – TURN UP (KEN)

6. MBOSSO – MAAJAB ( TAN)

5. SHESHA GEZA FT. NJELIC – DE MTHUDA (RSA)

4. REDSAN – BACK IT UP (KENYA)

3. KWESI ARTHUR FT. MR EAZI – NOBODY (GHN) (NIG)

2. DIAMOND PLATNUMZ FT. FALLY PUPA – INAMA (TAN)

1. PRINCE KAYBEE FT. INDLOVUKAZI, SUPTA & AFRO BROTHERS – GUGULETHU (RSA)