African Giant: Burna Boy Takes Afropunk Paris 2019 by Storm: Watch

Burna Boy performed to a sold-out audience of 6000 people at the just concluded Afropunk Festival, Paris which was held at La Seine Musicale Cultural Center, Boulogne- Billancourt, Paris.

Burna Boy who went on stage at about 6:15 pm to a packed hall and fans singing his lyrics from beginning to end even his ad libs, with his set lasting for 50 minutes.

A fan handed him a crown made of cowries which he wore to perform the encore of YE

No doubt this has been a tremendous year for Burna Boy so far and we are really excited about the African Giant album scheduled to drop on the 26th of July 2019.

Find exclusive moments here.