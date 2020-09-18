African Chart: MFR Souls’ “Amanikiniki” Feat. Major Lazer & Others Debuts

MFR Souls’ Amanikiniki Feat. Major Lazer and many others tops this week’s Africa Chart, and it is followed at number two by KiDi’s Say Cheese.

Burna Noy’s Time Flies featuring Sauti Sol rises to number 3, while Kwami Eugene’s Open Gate debuts at number 4.

At number 5 we meet, Nomcebo Zikode’s Xola Moya Wami featuring Master KG, while Aya Nakamura’s Jolie Nana follows at number 6.

Mz Vee’s Baby sits at number 7, while Sheeba’s Ninda debuts at number 8.

DJ Cuppy’s’s Karma featuring Stonebwoy’s falls to number 9, while Mthandazo Gatya’s Senzeni featuring Djmanzo and Commando.

See the list below:

10. MTHANDAZO GATYA FT. DJMANZO X COMMANDO – SENZENI (RSA)

9. CUPPY FT. STONEBWOY – KARMA (NIG)

8. SHEEBA – NINDA (UGANDA)

7. MZ VEE – BABY(GHN)

6. AYA NAKAMURA – JOLIE NANA (MALI)

5. NOMCEBO ZIKODE FT. MASTER KG – XOLA MOYA WAMI (RSA)

4. KWAMI EGENE – OPEN GATE (GHN)

3. BURNA BOY FT. SAUTI SOL – TIME FLIES (NIG)

2. KIDI – SAY CHEESE (GHN)

1. MFR SONGS FT. MAJOR LEAGUE, DJZ, KAMO MPHELA X BONTLE SMITH – AMANIKINIKI (RSA)

