African Americans Accuse Adele of Cultural Appropriation; the World Reacts

Yesterday, Adele posted a new photograph of herself wearing bantu knots–a style she did in celebration of the famous Notting Hill Carnival in London.

While many people loved the photo she shared, many African Americans took offense and hopped on their social media to accuse her of “cultural appropriations.

See some of the reactions:

If 2020 couldn't get anymore bizarre, Adele is giving us Bantu knots and cultural appropriation that nobody asked for. This officially marks all of the top white women in pop as problematic. Hate to see it. pic.twitter.com/N9CqPqh7GX — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) August 30, 2020

And this triggered many Black all over the world, including Jamaicans whose flag she wore in the photo. They called out African Americans who criticised Adele, and the conversation even opened the controversial conversations about how African Americans have installed themselves as the spokespeople of the black race.

See some of the reactions:

Dear Black Americans, y’all are not the the spokesmen for the black race, ethnically, Adele outfit and hairstyle is none of your business…pay attention to the shitt y’all got going on in the US #Adele 🇯🇲 pic.twitter.com/LryoKcfsDy — 🍉乙ㄖ乇 🥥🇯🇲🌴 (@moonfuckedd) August 31, 2020

Reading tweets about Adele, it's so strange seeing lots of non-Jamaicans trying to cancel Adele, while I see lots of Jamaicans actually praising her 4 showing appreciation to their culture. Maybe we should let people decide 4 themselves whether they think something is ok or not? pic.twitter.com/BrXA166zoz — 🌴🦎Oliver Heldens 🐨🕺🏻 (@OliverHeldens) August 31, 2020

I can’t believe it African Americans are fighting Adele for that one pic but have Latinos like 6ix9ine, Fat Joe and J-Lo saying Nigga in plain sight — Empty (@FardaRose) August 31, 2020

Black Americans trying to Cancel Adele for making an African Hair style and wearing A Jamaican flag will forever be funny While Africans are praising her and Jamaicans are happy she did. These Black Americans are really starting to be bitter bullies — Trincão 🦊 (@badniggafela) August 31, 2020

‘Cultural appropriation’ is now a term used mainly by racists and dumb SJW’s who believe that certain hairstyles and clothes can only be worn by certain races. It’s completely ridiculous. It’s just HAIR and she’s clearly celebrating black culture. https://t.co/XFMq3qSZeI — Dominique Samuels 🇬🇧 (@dominiquetaegon) August 31, 2020

Lmao keep dreaming if you think anyone is cancelling Adele. Pls pls. — Ozzy Etomi (@ozzyetomi) August 31, 2020

how are non-Jamaicans getting mad at Adele when Jamaicans aren’t even mad themselves. This is normal carnival attire. Let Adele sing HELLO PON DI ADA SIDE pic.twitter.com/02ZvSC03Ao — A🦋 (@amouraals) August 31, 2020

Sometimes the Black Americans get outraged over nothing. There’s nothing wrong with Adele wearing a Jamaican-flag bikini top & African Bantu Knots on her head. Africans love it. Jamaicans love it. So why are the AA pressed? Who made them the spokespeople for the black culture? — Tunde ➐ (@Tunnykvng) August 31, 2020

But anyone from any background/colour can wear/fly Jamaican flags at a carnival or for a picture or anything.

Flags can even be handed out by Jamaican local community.

Black Americans need to just calm down & reflect on their lives.

STOP DRAGGING ADELE ffs pic.twitter.com/EESYFk7mI5 — Feeling (@damorelaa) August 31, 2020

