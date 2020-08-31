African Americans Accuse Adele of Cultural Appropriation; the World Reacts

ukamakaCelebrity / FashionNo Comment on African Americans Accuse Adele of Cultural Appropriation; the World Reacts

Yesterday, Adele posted a new photograph of herself wearing bantu knots–a style she did in celebration of the famous Notting Hill Carnival in London.

While many people loved the photo she shared, many African Americans took offense and hopped on their social media to accuse her of “cultural appropriations.

See some of the reactions:

And this triggered many Black all over the world, including Jamaicans whose flag she wore in the photo. They called out African Americans who criticised Adele, and the conversation even opened the controversial conversations about how African Americans have installed themselves as the spokespeople of the black race.

See some of the reactions:

Related Posts

Former U-17 and U-20 Goalkeeper, John Felagha Dies at 26

August 31, 2020

Wole Ojo Says it’s World Womanizer Day. Check Out Nollywood Bachelors that Feature on His List

August 31, 2020

‘People only Want to Invest in People who have Invested in Themselves’, Uriel Oputa

August 31, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply