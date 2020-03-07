Africa Now: Fireboy replaces Davido as new cover of Apple Music

Rave of the moment, Adedamola Adefolahan, professionally known as Fireboy DML, continues to be on a roll and has just landed anew gig from global streaming giant Apple Music.

Apple Music recently named YBNL signee Fireboy DML as the new face of its playlist in Apple’s Music’s #AfricaNow.

The streaming platform took to their social media page to post a picture of the singer covering its brand’s #AfricaNow playlist for his “Vibration” song from his first-ever studio album, the critically acclaimed “Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps.”

This comes as a follow-up after DMW boss, Davido was removed as the face of Apple Music Africa Now playlists on January 18, 2020.