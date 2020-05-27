AFRICA DAY 2020: Mass Support from Music Stars as AU, AFRIMA Fight COVID-19

The commemoration of the 2020 Africa Day organized by the African Union, AU in partnership with All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA held on Monday, May 25 as a virtual live Solidarity Concert for the African Union COVID-19 Response Fund drawing participation and performances from diverse African music talents across the continent and the diaspora.

Broadcast on multiple electronic and digital media channels in Africa, the Concert, staged under the theme: “Health Security in the Context of COVID-19” and featuring electrifying and inspiring live performances from more than 20 African music superstars, also conveyed motivating messages to viewers using the tag #StrongerTogether #StrongerthanCovid.

The Concert opened with the official anthem of the African Union, followed by addresses by the African Union Chairperson, His Excellency,Moussa Faki Mahamat, Commissioner for Social Affairs, African Union Commission, Her Excellency, Mrs. Amira El Fadil during which they appealed for donations in cash or in kind to the Africa COVID-19 Response Fund to aid the AU’s fight against the CoronaVirus. Other speakers included the Director, Africa Centre for Disease Control, Dr. John Nkengasong; the President & Executive Producer of All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, Mike Dada and the African Union Youth Envoy, Ms. Aya Chebbi who respectively reiterated the importance of collective action and donations to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa.

However, the highpoints of the Solidarity Concert were captured during various performances by the different music stars that came together to use their influence and talents in a show of solidarity with the African Union and AFRIMA. The carefully curated concert reinforced the pan-Atlantic diversity of the continent’s music and showcased a blend of mellow, mid tempo and high-energy performances. In order of performing appearance live from their different locations were: Rudeboy (Nigeria); Pape Diouf (Senegal); Becca (Ghana); Salatiel (Cameroon); Nikita Kering (Kenya); Toofan (Togo); Salif Keita (Mali); Aminux (Morocco); Hiro (DRC); DJ Moh Green (Algeria); Kanvee Adams (Liberia); Daphne (Cameroon); Lizha James (Mozambique): Nadya Shanab (Egypt); Busiswa (South Africa); DJ Spinall (Nigeria); Naiboi (Kenya); Sarkodie (Ghana); 2Baba (Nigeria); Betty G (Ethiopia); Ahmed Soultan (Morocco) and Master KG (South Africa) who closed the Solidarity Concert with his hit single ‘Jerusalema’.

In his message after the concert, the International Advisor for AFRIMA, Mr. Rikki Stein, who watched the live stream from London the United kingdom, said,

“That was a beautiful show. I salute all concerned. Whether or not money was raised, the message was, more importantly, strongly and eloquently presented urging viewers to do everything possible and necessary to hopefully avoid another CoronaVirus related disaster or huge loss of lives anywhere on the Continent”.

Hosted by three of Africa’s finest entertainment personalities; Eddie Kadi (Democratic Republic of Congo DRC); Chidinma Ekile (Nigeria) and Pamela ‘Miss P’ Happi (Cameroon), main broadcast partners for the event were Trace TV Africa, African Independent Television (AIT); other media partners included: HipTV, Nigezie, WAPTV, Goldmyne TV and Facebook.

The 2020 Africa Day #StrongerTogether Solidarity Concert was aimed at inspiring action with key messages on the prevention, protection and response measures to contain CoronaVirus. The Concert leveraged the power of music and the crucial role of African artists in advocating for the curb of COVID-19 on the continent as well as galvanizing solidarity for financial and in-kin contributions to the Africa COVID-19 Response Fund.

