Africa Cup of Nations 2019 Hosts to be Unveiled Today

The Confederations of African Football, Caf, on Monday it will announce today (Tuesday) whether Egypt or South Africa will stage the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations bi-annual tournament, a day earlier than the decision had previously been scheduled.

Cameroon were stripped of hosting rights in November over preparation delays and security concerns in parts of the country.

South Africa has much of the necessary infrastructure after hosting the 2010 World Cup and the 2013 Africa Cup of nations.

The 2006 hosts Egypt would also appear to have the infrastructure but only expressed its interest in hosting the tournament on December 14 after Morocco pulled out in the middle of the same month.

This year’s competition will run from June 15 to July 13 and for the first time, will feature 24 teams.

