Afenifere Hits Buhari over Security, Anti-Corruption Fight

Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, has rated the President Muhammadu Buhari administration low in addressing the nation’s security challenges and the fight against corruption.

Yinka Odumakin, spokesman of the group, said on ChannelsTV’s Politics Today, that the state of insecurity was alarming, stressing that the citizens may lose the country to bandits.

“I will rate them (the Buhari administration) three over 10 based on the state of insecurity, the whole country is ungovernable.

“We must face the brick; we must have a country. We are losing the country at the moment,” he stated.

Odumakin, a former spokesman to President Buhari, also noted that the fight against corruption hasn’t yielded the desired result as the nation is currently 144 on Transparency International (TI) list.

“On corruption, in 2014, we were 136 in TI rating. In 2018, we are 144, we have dropped points. So what corruption are we fighting?

“The President used to say that we must secure Nigeria and manage it. So we have to secure the country at the state we are now,” he said.