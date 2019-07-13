Afenifere Chief’s Daughter’s Killing: Yoruba Youths Give Miyetti Allah 3-Day Ultimatum

Following the killing of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Afenifere Chairman, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, by armed herdsmen in Ondo State on Friday, a youth group, Yoruba Youth Socio-cultural Association (YYSA), has given Miyetti Allah a three-day ultimatum to fish out the perpetrators of the nefarious act.

In a statement signed by its National President, Olalekan Hammed, YYSA, stated: “We receive the news of the sudden death of Mrs. Olakunrin with great shock.

“We want the federal government to order immediate investigation on the matter, because the culprits should not go unpunished.

“We also give the so-called Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN), Ondo State chapter, three days to fish out the suspected killers of Mrs. Olakunrin.

“We are having an emergency meeting tomorrow (today) in Ibadan to discuss the next line of action.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Femi Joseph, who also confirmed the incident on phone, revealed that three vehicles- a commercial bus belonging to Young Shall Grow Transport Limited, a Toyota Land Cruiser Jeep, with Registration Number LAGOS, AAA 147 FM and a Toyota Camry- were involved in the incident.

Joseph said the three vehicles were attacked at Kajola on Ore- Benin Expressway, noting that the Afenifere patriarch’s daughter was in the Toyota Land Cruiser Jeep, while the gunmen kidnapped one Gerald Igbuoyikha.

He, however, said the Police have rescued seven other persons who were on the bus and they were with the Police.

This comes after Governor Rotimi Akeredolu condemned the murder of Mrs. Olakunrin, describing it as ‘unacceptable.’