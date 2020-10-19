AfDB president, Adesina, celebrates Gowon at 86

President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Akinwunmi Adesina has congratulated a former military head of state, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (retd) on the occasion of his 86th birthday.

Adesina in a statement on his official Twitter account described Gowon, who ruled the country from 1966 to 1975, as a jewel.

He wrote: “Your Excellency Gen. Yakubu Gowon, it is with great joy that I congratulate you on your 86th Birthday. I join my voice to that of H.E. President @mbuhari who has spoken so beautifully for us all to celebrate your sterling leadership and selflessness. You are a jewel. We love you.”

Born 19 October 1934 Gowon, fondly referred to as Jack, took power after the 1966 Nigerian counter-coup and was overthrown in the 1975 Nigerian coup d’état.

He has since been a staunch advocate of national unity and peaceful coexistence.

