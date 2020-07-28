AfDB: Adesina cleared of all charges

An Independent Review Panel led by former Irish prime minister Mary Robinson has exonerated Akinwumi Adesina, the president of the African Development Bank (AfDB) of any ethical wrongdoing.

The panel was set up by the Bureau of Governors of the Bank, following a complaint by the U.S., to review the process by which two previous organs of the Bank – the Ethics Committee of the Board, and the Bureau of the Board of Governors – had previously exonerated Adesina on allegations of ethical wrongdoing.

“The panel concurs with the committee in its findings in respect of all the allegations against the president and finds that they were properly considered and dismissed by the committee,” the panel is quoted to have said.

Some whistleblower allegations of favouritism had been levelled against Adesina and although he had been cleared by the ethics committee of the bank, the US had requested for an independent investigation saying it was not satisfied with the report of the committee.

Speaking on the standards that the AfDB ethics committee used in investigating the whistleblower claims, the panel wrote in its report: “It took proper note of the criteria laid down for evaluating complaints and the sufficiency of supporting evidence.

“It consulted PIAC and the auditor-general. It engaged in discussion and debate of each individual complaint and reached a consensus on the outcome. It applied the correct standard and prepared a report for submission to the chairperson of the bureau of the board of governors”.

The committee also said the evidence provided by Adesina in his own statements before the panel were found to be “consistent with his innocence and to be persuasive”.

This clears the way for Adesina, who is the sole candidate for the upcoming election, to seek a second term.

